JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The state of North Carolina has made strides in improving its efforts to help smokers.

“Quit Line NC” is an improved health service provided by the state of North Carolina. One of the new things they offer is a “Quit Coach,” who is available through live chat or text. A personalized dashboard has also been added to help users track their progress.

“There are many health benefits,” said Sally Herndon, the head of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Branch. “We know now about quitting smoking. It really improves health and increases life expectancy, lowers the risk of 12 different types of cancer, especially lung cancer, which is a very serious and preventable kind of cancer.”

If you or a loved one is interested in quitting smoking, check out their website or text “READY” to 34191.