PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday wrapped up the U.S. Adaptive Open in Pinehurst, marking the second year for the event in the village.

The USGA started the event last summer to give golfers with physical impairments like Larry Celano a chance to compete for a national championship.

“I put a lot of work in being out here,” Celano said.

This is the Arizona resident’s second time competing in the U.S. Adaptive Open. The U.S. Army veteran plays from a motorized lift cart. He was wounded by friendly fire during the United States invasion of Panama in late 1989.

“Last year, 33 years later, I got to play for a national championship,” Celano said while in tears.

This year at the championship, 96 golfers represented 30 states and 11 countries. Nearly 300 golfers submitted applications for the entry process. Some of those who didn’t make the cut still showed up to cheer on others.

“We are trying to inspire, right? We are trying to showcase the adaptive community and how good they actually are,” Greg Sanfilippo, Senior Director of Championships USGA said.

Players said this tournament gives them a chance to put the golf world on notice by showing they can compete too.

“My goal in life is for you to not even see that I’m disabled, just you look at me, holy crap, he’s a good golfer,” Celano said.

This tournament is a big deal to players including Fayetteville golfer Seo “Elijah” Villanueva. He has limited range in his dominant elbow, after breaking it while in the U.S. Army nearly 30 years ago.

“It is what it is, and I dealt with it,” Villanueva said.

“The wheelchair golfers are here! Be prepared we are here! We are here to play,” Celano also said.

Two champions, one from the men’s division and one from the women’s took home gold. In 2024, the USGA will host the U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas.