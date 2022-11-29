RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Loved ones gathered Monday evening to remember a 12-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run in Raleigh on Friday evening.

Family members identified the girl who was hit by a passing car as Samantha Briggs.

Family and friends placed flowers, stuffed animals, and balloons in the area where Briggs was killed.

Dakisha Holmes said her sister was celebrating her 12th birthday with friends and was the last one to try and cross Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“She was such a, such a sweet little soul,” Holmes said. “She didn’t ask for much, she didn’t want too much, she was just perfect.”

Holmes said her sister was caring and would cook for Holmes children when Holmes was sick. She also loved to dance.

“She was the best dancer ever,” Holmes said. “She made up her own dances.”

Mona Ndiaye’s daughter was best friends with Samantha. The two danced together at Helping Hand Mission.

“It breaks your heart and it hurts,” Ndiaye said. “It hurts a lot, you know, it hurts, like the big ball in your throat hurts.”

Ndiaye celebrated Samantha’s birthday with her Thursday.

“She literally lived like one day, you know, I mean she was just getting started in her life, you know, she literally just turned 12,” Ndiaye said.

Raleigh Police said the victim did not cross at a crosswalk. There is not a crosswalk or sidewalk near the stretch of Hillsborough Street where Samantha was crossing.

Holmes has a message to the driver Raleigh police are looking for.

“I don’t hate you; I don’t hate you at all, but we just want justice for Samantha, we just want her to be ok,” Holmes said. “I just want the driver off the road because if he could do it to one child, he could do it to another.”

Police are looking for a white 2006-2008 Hyundai hybrid car and are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at this link www.p3tips.com/897 or by calling 919-996-1193.