WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a happy reunion for 35 beagles, who were rescued a year ago from a mass breeding facility that was cited for animal welfare violations.

They are some of the 129 dogs that Triangle Beagle Rescue saved from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which provided beagles to labs for animal testing.

The facility shut down and about 4,000 dogs were removed last summer. Triangle Beagle Rescue was one of numerous rescue groups across the country that helped find homes for the beagles.

Saturday’s reunion took place at Lonerider Wake Forest. The pups got a chance to put their pawprints on a poster, get a special bandana, and enjoy a “puppaccino. “

Mom “Maple” even got to reunite with five of her puppies. The event also gave the owners a chance to share their experiences with the rescued dogs.

When they first arrived in central North Carolina, the beagles had never seen grass or lived in a home. Now, they are treasured family members.