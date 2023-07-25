DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Loved ones gathered to say goodbye to 5-year-old Khloe Fennell on Friday. Fennell is the youngest victim in Durham laid to rest this year because of gun violence.

For Christopher Weaver and Curtis Peaks of Weaver and Peaks Memorial Funeral Care, Fennell was the youngest gun violence victim they personally had to plan a funeral for.

Even after growing up in the funeral industry, funerals for victims of gun violence is one aspect of the job Weaver, the CEO and Co-Founder of the funeral home, said he will never get used to.

“The overwhelming workload that comes with it, the emotions that come with it from not only the families, but our own emotions,” Weaver said. “I will always say if anyone doesn’t feel anything, you should check your pulse because these things are something that you never get used to.”

He said in recent years, he’s had to hold more of those funerals, including for people he knew.

Durham saw about a 33% increase in gun violence deaths between 2020 and 2021, going from 33 in 2020 to 44 in 2021, according to Durham Police data. The number of fatalities declined slightly in 2022 to 41.

“It’s never an easy thing to see someone come your way in this industry being young and being a victim,” Weaver said.

And on Friday, Fennell was the youngest victim they organized a service for.

“I’m used to serving young men that passes away, as this was a young girl, princess, as we call it, so that’s very different and emotional as well,” said the home’s President and Co-Owner Curtis Peaks.

The two said they try to personalize services to help families honor their loved ones, creating custom caskets. They said the wrapped caskets are most common for those under 50.

Khloe’s casket had pink polka dots and a photo of her alongside Minnie Mouse.

“Knowing that she liked Minnie Mouse that was the first thing that helped us to create the casket the way that we did,” said Peaks.

Peaks said funerals for gun violence victims have high emotions, unanswered questions, and for him a heavy weight of responsibility.

“We carry that weight up until the service is completed because the families come to us to guide them through the process, and so until the job is done I carry that weight, making sure that the service is carried out to the families wishes,” Peaks said.

He said the toughest part is not being able to answer families’ questions as to why their loved one was killed.