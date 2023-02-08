CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A Triangle foundation is reaching out to North Carolina residents for donations and goods aimed at helping Turkey recover from a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday.

In an email to CBS 17, Ismail Arsian, chair of the board of the Aziz & Gwen Sancar Foundation in Chapel Hill, provided information where people can send monetary and material donations:

For monetary help, donations can be made here

For clothing and supplies: Turkish Embassy, 2525 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC, 20008

Arsian also gave a list of items needed:

Coat

Raincoat

Sweaters

Trousers

Gloves

Scarfs

Socks

Underwear

Tent

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Flaslight

Powerbank

Baby Formula

Diapers

Women hygene products

In addition, there is a Bridge To Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund. Further information can be found here

A frantic race was underway Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day passed 5,000. The toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hampering the rescue efforts — despite international assistance.

Arslan said it is their goal to build a strong relationship between Turkey and the U.S. and right now is the best time to help. So far, they have raised over $600,000 and their goal is to send money and resources to victims of the devastating earth quake.

“It’s really making me, and everyone around me, sad watching this. The only thing we can do from here is to help them monetarily,” he shared with CBS17.

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. A powerful earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)