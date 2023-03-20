GARNER, N.C. (WGHP) — Benjamin Haynes III, of Garner, and Laura McGhee, of Angier, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

They bought the ticket at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner where they both work.

The winning ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the Feb. 1 drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Haynes and McGhee claimed their prize at lottery headquarters Friday.

Both players received $500,000.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, each took home $356,250.

