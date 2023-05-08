RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Flags will be at half-staff in North Carolina in honor of eight people who were shot and killed in Allen, Texas, on Saturday.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all UUS and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday.

Three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press named Mauricio Garcia, 33, as the gunman after he was fatally shot Saturday by a police officer near the suburban Dallas mall.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of an ongoing investigation.

One of the officials said investigators have been searching the motel where Garcia had stayed nearby, and two of the officials said investigators searched a home in the Dallas area connected to the suspect.

The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was killed, including an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun.

The shooting was the latest attack to contribute to the unprecedented pace of mass killings this year in the U.S.

Barely a week before, five people were fatally shot in Cleveland, Texas, after a neighbor asked a man to stop firing his weapon while a baby slept, authorities said.