DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One firefighter is injured after a fire broke out at a Durham Burger King restaurant on Monday morning, according to Durham fire officials.

On Monday at 8:18 a.m., the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded with 27 firefighters and five medics to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 70 at Burger King in reference to a structure fire.

Officials said the first arriving engine was in the district and saw the restaurant with dark smoke. The engine called the Durham Emergency Communications Center to report the structure fire.

Officials said the engine deployed a hose line to the front door to enter the building. Fire operations lasted 13 minutes from the time of dispatch before the fire was knocked down.

Extensive overhaul was required with smoke damage in the restaurant and fire damage to the back one-third of the building. Officials said one firefighter sustained a minor joint injury during the incident.

The fire remains under investigation by the Durham County Fire Marshal’s office.