RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a man who shot at a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. says Rodriguez Crudup pleaded guilty to the charge in March and he was sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents and other information showed a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call in Warrenton in December.

Crudup took a gun into the woods and fired a shot, which the deputy said he heard pass over his head.

Crudup was apprehended and the gun was found in the woods where he had been.