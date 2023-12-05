GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday marked five months since Jayden Harrison, 22, was murdered.

On July 4, around midnight, Greenville Police found Harrison in the Greenville Planet Fitness parking lot. His family is still remembering his legacy in the same spots with a memorial.

Jayden’s mother, Susan, has not stopped looking for answers. She’s been busy over the last few months making and putting up signs around the community as well as keeping up Jayden’s memorial in the parking lot. She’s been decorating it for Christmas to let her son know she won’t stop until she knows what happened.

“This is not over. My son was murdered here at Planet Fitness,” said Susan Harrison. “It could have been anyone’s child or loved one. I still need answers.

“There is still someone in this community who is walking free. I’m hoping someone, somewhere will see these signs and it will tug at their heartstrings or their memory has passed by and that they’ll contact.”

Greenville police say they’re actively working on this case by trying to find new witnesses, re-interviewing people, and looking for footage. Anyone with information on what happened the night of July 4, is urged to call the Pitt County Crime Stoppers.

Police say no matter how small of a detail could make a difference. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest from both Crime Stoppers and Jayden’s family.