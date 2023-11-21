RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family that lost its father in 2019 is trying to get a service dog for one of the children and pay medical and dental bills for all seven family members.

Shannon Dingle, the mother, is hoping to raise $25,000 in a GoFundMe campaign. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, nearly $8,400 had been raised, according to the online post.

Zoe, the youngest of the six children, is wheelchair-bound. Dingle said a service dog could help pick things up, and help guide Zoe from her wheelchair to a sofa, among other things.

“A service dog could open so much of the world to Zoe,” the fundraiser stated.

Dingle said Zoe is expected to be matched with a service dog before the end of 2024.

Dingle said that family members do take care of themselves to prevent medical attention. However, most of them were born with or acquired critical illnesses.

Shannon’s husband, Lee, broke his neck when a wave struck him in July 2019 while he was playing on the Oak Island beach with three of their kids.

The force of the impact broke his neck and made his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen beyond recovery, Shannon said.

He died a day later.