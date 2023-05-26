CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Matthews EMT was arrested for child-sex crime Wednesday, May 24, records show.

Dustin Fuzzell, 42, of Charlotte was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and was booked in the Mecklenburg County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was released hours later for making bond.

Matthews Town Manager Becky confirmed that Fuzzell was employed in a part-time capacity for the Town of Matthews Fire and EMS Department from June 2022 until being terminated Thursday. She said Fuzzell also served as a volunteer EMT for Matthews from March 2019 until June 2022.