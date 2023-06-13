Fentanyl and cocaine that were seized by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 (CCSO)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina drug dealer is heading to prison after he sold crack laced with fentanyl that killed four people on a single day, officials said Monday.

Marshall Ray Scarborough, 65, was sentenced Monday to more than 16 years in prison, according to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Scarborough, of Beulaville, will also have to pay for all the funeral expenses for the four victims, the news release said.

Scarborough, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution of cocaine base (crack) and fentanyl, sold the drugs in April 2021, officials said. The original indictment in the case said the drug sales happened on April 10.

Three of those who died from the drugs were in Duplin County with a fourth in Columbus County.

“In three of the four cases, autopsies were performed, and the cause of death was listed as acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication,” the news release said. “In the fourth case, no autopsy was performed, but a blood test revealed fentanyl, cocaine and diazepam.”

Officials said Scarborough was the source of supply for the crack that all four victims ingested.