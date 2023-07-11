RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever gotten irritated by drivers not observing courtesy rules on the road? You’re not alone.

One North Carolina driver has had enough and has taken matters into their own hands. Their creative efforts have caught the attention of no less than the state’s Department of Transportation.

On Monday, the NCDOT posted a photo on their Facebook and Twitter feeds of a pickup truck with a set of directions — complete with corresponding arrows — to help drivers who may have forgotten some driving basics.

The photo shows a Dodge Ram pickup truck with “Passing Lane” written on the left side of the tailgate and an arrow pointing left and “Cruz’n Lane” written on the right side with an arrow pointing to the right. Below each of those arrows, “Blinker” is written, with two more arrows pointing to the tail lights on each side. A peace symbol between the two bottom phrases ties the informational artwork together.

The state agency appreciated the truck owner’s initiative to remind fellow drivers.

“Let’s be real, when y’all take it up on your own to spread the word of traffic safety, it’s a win,” the NCDOT wrote on its Facebook post.

As of Monday evening, the post had garnered over a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments on Facebook.