DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car.

Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.

According to police, Tyler was heading south on Fayetteville Street before running off the road and hitting a tree. Police initially said speed appeared to be a factor.

The passengers, 24-year-old Corisha Shaw, and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He now faces the following charges:

two counts of felony death by motor vehicle

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

driving while intoxicated

reckless driving

speeding