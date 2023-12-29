GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — One local woman is teaching everyone a lesson: To not let anything stop you.

What started as a project to help young kids, turned into a circle of doing good for others.

With red curly hair, tied back in pigtails with a baby pink bow, the doll in Rebecca Cook’s hand looks like any other doll.

But look again, and one might notice a rainbow tie-dyed prosthetic leg.

The doll is just one of more than 40 that Cook and her co-workers at the Hanger Clinic in Durham are creating on their own.

“I was working with a little girl. She had amputations above her knees bilaterally. When she was younger, she wanted a Barbie doll that looked like her. So she went and took the dolls, and cut the legs off,” recalled Cook.

She was instantly inspired to take her job as a certified prosthetist and orthotist and help the kids she works with in a different way.

"I design artificial limbs and braces for patients who are born with some kind of limb loss, or limb deficiency, or acquire," explained Cook.

She decided to make dolls that look just like her patients.

“We ended up getting a bunch of residents together and doing a doll day, where we taught the residents how to do this. Now, we have those dolls not only around the country but also around the world,” said Cook. “[Kids] can bring them to school and educate their friends and say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like. I know it’s a little different, but it doesn’t make me different.'”

Cook believes it’s important that every child she works with knows they can overcome every and any obstacle.

It’s a lesson that she’s now learning herself.

The 30-year-old recently received two life-changing diagnoses.

“Postural-Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. POTS. It’s an autonomic nervous system dysfunction,” Cook explained. “I also have something called Ehler-Danlos Syndrome.”

Ehler-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) is a connective tissue disorder that can cause pain and joint instability.

POTS impacts Cook’s heart rate and blood pressure, causing her to faint without much notice.

She’s determined to not let these medical issues stop her. And neither was her community.

“Just because I look young or healthy, that’s just not what my body is doing on the inside,” said Cook. “[My prosthetic patient] community just reminds me that anything is possible. You just have to figure out a different way to do it.”

Her patients, friends, and neighbors have come together to raise more than $8,000 to get her a new service-dog-in-training, Charlie.

Once Charlie goes through the proper training and certification, he will be able to detect if Cook is about to faint or have a POTS “spell.”

“I’m so excited to see him change my life,” she said, petting the puppy she just brought home.

Cook is now adjusting to a new way of life, and is doing it with the mindset that she sees each and every day at the clinic.

“You can’t control what happens to you, but how you react,” she said. “To be able to make someone else smile, it just allows me to focus less on the negative of what I can’t do anymore, and channel my energy into something positive.”

As the community continues to raise funds to pay off Charlie, Cook is insistent that some of the money from the GoFundMe go to help sponsor someone else’s POTS medical alert dog too.