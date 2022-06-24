CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. attorney says a North Carolina doctor has been indicted in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal programs of more than $11 million.

Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Sudipta Mazumder of Charlotte is charged with six counts of making false statements relating to health care matters and a single count of health care fraud.

The indictment says that during 2019 and 2020, Mazumder was a doctor in Charlotte and allegedly signed fraudulent orders for knee braces, leading to the filing of thousands of fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicare and TRICARE.