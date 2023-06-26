WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina doctor accused of writing nearly 400 prescriptions for a “Trinity” cocktail of opioids and other substances popular among drug abusers has reached a $170,000 settlement with federal prosecutors.

Under terms of the settlement announced Friday by U.S. Attorney Michael Easley Jr., the doctor — Dr. Mark S.T. Armitage of Wilmington — also agreed not to reapply for authorization to prescribe Schedule II drugs until April 30, 2024.

Prosecutors accused Armitage of prescribing opioids outside the course of his professional practice, saying that from 2016-18 he wrote hundreds of prescriptions for “the Trinity” — a combination frequently sought by drug abusers because it contains an opioid, a benzodiazepine and a muscle relaxer.

Prosecutors say Armitage wrote nearly 9,000 prescriptions for oxycodone and other Schedule II drugs during those two years.

The federal investigation followed a consent order from the North Carolina Medical Board in 2018. In it, prosecutors say, Armitage acknowledged that his opioid prescriptions to one patient, a mother of four, was “a departure from or a failure to conform to the standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice.”

Prosecutors say Armitage kept prescribing the drugs to the woman after she showed numerous warning signs of abuse, lost significant weight and went into withdrawal. She was involuntarily admitted for addiction detoxification.

USDOJ points out that there has been no admission or judicial determination of liability, and the agreement is neither an admission of liability by Armitage nor a concession that its claims were not well-founded.