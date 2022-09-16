SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Thomas, 35, was the officer that died.

(Courtesy: MCSO)

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at Mount Sinai Church. Troopers say it was a single-vehicle collision, and Thomas was pronounced deceased on the crash scene.

“MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Thomas; our hearts, prayers, and condolences

go out to his family. This came as quite a shock to our organization, and we are deeply saddened

by the tragic and sudden death of one of our own,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden.

Officer Thomas was employed with MCSO since June 3, 2020, and worked at the detention center for the duration of his employment.