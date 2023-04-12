RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy was chasing a suspect at an estimated 95 mph before slamming his patrol SUV into a truck, killing a couple from Minnesota, according to a collision report.

The report from the North Carolina Highway Patrol obtained Tuesday by CBS 17 provides the timeline and clears up some of the details surrounding the March 3 crash at an intersection in Spring Lake.

Brian Anthony Finch, 65, and Patricia Lynn Finch, 64, both of Minnesota, were killed in the wreck that left Deputy Kevin Joseph LeTarte injured, troopers said.

The report says the marked patrol SUV driven by LeTarte was chasing the suspect’s vehicle south on N.C. Route 210 with its blue lights and siren on.

The suspect was driving “at a high rate of speed” through the intersection, according to the report. It says the truck driven by Brian Finch crossed N.C. 210, the deputy failed to yield to them and he struck their truck on the passenger side.

The report says the police SUV had an estimated original traveling speed of 95 mph, and at impact was traveling at an estimated 77 mph.

The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

The Finches’ truck slid off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop off the roadway, according to the report. The deputy’s SUV stopped on the road after the collision.

The suspect fled the scene on N.C. 210.