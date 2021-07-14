North Carolina deputy pays for family’s groceries; moment goes viral on social media

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County mom is taking to Facebook to thank one Pitt County deputy for a random act of kindness.

The mom posted this photo of her son and Deputy Nathan Hill at the Piggly Wiggly in Greenville, thanking him for buying her groceries. WNCT caught up with Hill to ask him what inspired this act of kindness.

Hill says he remembers days when he wished for a blessing and didn’t have the means to help other people. He started talking to the little boy about Thomas the Tank Engine while they waited in the checkout line. When he saw the mom struggling to pay for dinner for her and her son, he wanted to take the opportunity to be a blessing to someone else.

“The Bible talks about doing unto others as we would have them do unto us,” said Hill.

For Hill, the fact that he was in uniform didn’t have any effect on his decision. He believes it’s his duty as a Christian to help others, but understands the power and responsibility that comes with the badge.

“We’re here to reach out to our communities, we’re here to serve our communities, that’s what our calling is for,” said Hill.

His message to others is simple.

“If you can help that child, if you can put a smile on somebody’s face, do that,” said Hill. “Be a blessing.”