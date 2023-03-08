SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s deputy involved in a deadly two-vehicle collision Friday has been released from a hospital and is currently at home recuperating, the sheriff’s office said.

The preliminary investigation indicates Deputy Kevin Joseph LeTarte was involved in a chase after attempting to make a traffic stop of a black pickup truck.

The deputy’s SUV collided with another pickup truck occupied by Brian and Patricia French, of Minnesota, around 2 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road in Spring Lake.

The suspect in the chase escaped after the collision, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol which is conducting the investigation. However, the sheriff’s office is conducting a parallel internal investigation to determine if policy was being adhered to.

“At this time, many facts and circumstances are still unclear about this incident,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

LeTarte, who is assigned to the K-9 division, is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.