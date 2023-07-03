IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect in Iredell County is dead after authorities said deputies shot him for pointing a gun at them.

The sheriff’s deputies were executing a felony arrest warrant at a home on Bell Farm Road east of Statesville. The suspect was wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and was a violent habitual felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I have several phone calls that were made to me asking what was going on,” said neighbor Latonya Graham.

Most neighbors along Bell Farm Road came home from work to see caution tape, deputies, and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office cruisers surrounding the home.

“First, you couldn’t get down the road, really,” said Christina Huffman. “The road was blocked.”

The sheriff’s office told Queen City News they got a tip from the community that a suspect they were looking for was hiding out there.

“Action,” said Huffman. “They were hearing cops yell and it was just serious things going on,” she said as she described what her family witnessed.

“I seen the kids sometimes because my property’s adjoined to their property in the back,” Graham said. “Sometimes I see the kids out here playing, but I don’t know him.”

A suspect was killed Friday, June 30, after an Iredell County Sheriff’s deputy shot the person while serving an arrest warrant. (Morgan Frances)

After searching the property, deputies said they found the suspect hiding, armed with a rifle, in what they’re describing as a “hidden crawl space.”

They said that the suspect pointed the rifle at the deputy, who, in turn, shot and killed him.

“It is our family, and when you have something like that happen near you, you do worry,” Huffman said, “because then when your kids are left at home or anything like that and the neighbor’s right next door, now that you know that he lived there, that is very scary.”

The deputy wasn’t injured but was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The sheriff’s office also contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident, which is also standard procedure.