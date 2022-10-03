CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 62-year-old man is accused of holding his son hostage with a handgun before he was shot and killed by Catawba County deputies Saturday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Village Circle in the Mountain View community just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 where they found Bobby Roy Farthing holding his adult son hostage.

Farthing was armed with a handgun, authorities said.

Crisis negotiators and deputies made several attempts to de-escalate the situation and encouraged Farthing to release his son.

Despite their efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to the incident, authorities said Farthing continued to threaten the hostage and was shot by deputies.

Catawba County EMS provided treatment, but Farthing was pronounced dead on scene.

“These incidents are tragic for all involved. We are thankful that the hostage was not injured and that no further loss of life occurred,” said Sheriff Donald Brown. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and with all of law enforcement officers and their families affected by this incident”.

Brown said the sheriff’s office was assisting and cooperating with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation who is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting its own internal review.