RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man sitting on North Carolina’s death row has died of natural causes, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Johnny Ray Daughtry, 59, died Monday at a hospital in Raleigh. He had been convicted in Johnston County for the rape and murder of Jennifer Narron in 1992.

Daughtry’s death leaves 134 offenders on the state’s death row, all but two of whom are men.

North Carolina’s most recent execution took place 17 years ago in August 2006 when Samuel R. Flippen, of Forsyth County, was put to death. Flippen was convicted in 1995 of killing his 2-year-old stepdaughter, Britnie Hutton, after the girl was found covered in blunt-force injuries in February 1994. Flippen maintained his innocence until his death.

Since Flippen’s execution, legal challenges to North Carolina’s death penalty have forced a pause.

Nevertheless, the state has continued to add new names to the list, the most recent being Joshua Burgess, who was sentenced to death in June 2022 in Union County for killing his 15-year-old daughter.

Who’s on death row?

Below you’ll find a full list of North Carolina’s death row inmates as of Sept.. 16.

Wayne Laws (NCDPS)

Wayne Alan Laws, now 62, has been waiting on death row longer than anyone else on the list. He reportedly killed two men with a claw hammer in Davidson County back in 1985, according to legal database Justia. Laws was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Ronnie Waddell and 57-year-old James Kepley after the two were found bludgeoned to death. Several pieces of clothing belonging to Laws were found covered in blood and pieces of human remains in a dumpster at the apartment complex where he lived.

The two women — Blanche Moore and Carlette Parker — have been on the list since the 1990s.

Blanche Moore

Moore, now 89 years old, was convicted of first-degree murder in Forsyth County in 1990. The Oxygen network's true-crime show "Snapped" explored her case in a 2020 episode, and actress Elizabeth Montgomery played Moore in a made-for-TV movie called “The Black Widow Murders.”

Moore's sentence was for poisoning her longtime boyfriend Raymond Reid with arsenic in 1986, but, as the News & Record reports, she was "the presumed perpetrator of a string of arsenic poisonings — some fatal — that investigators, prosecutors and family members believed began in 1966." Among the list of her alleged victims are her father, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her first husband. Her second husband, Rev. Dwight Moore, survived and testified against her.

Carlette Parker

Parker, now 59, was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and murder in 1999. Prosecutors said Parker drowned 86-year-old Alice Covington after Covington discovered that Parker was stealing money from her, according to WRAL. Covington's body was found in her car, which was parked in a wooded area in Morrisville.

The majority of North Carolina's death row inmates—74 out of 134—are Black or African American, making up about 55.2% of the list compared to 20% of the state's population according to the 2020 census. 50 or about 37.3% of the state's death row inmates are white, compared to 60% of the state's population, 6 or about 4.5% American Indian or Alaskan Native compared to 1% of the state's population and 4 or about 3.0% are Asian or Asian American compared to 0.4% of the state's population.

Forsyth County has the most death row inmates at 12, followed by Wake County with 10 and Buncombe County with 7.

Out of the 134 inmates sitting on death row, about 68.5%, 92 inmates, were convicted in a 10-year period from 1993 through 2002.