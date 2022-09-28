(WGHP) — Today is North Carolina day, which means we’re celebrating many of the special things that can be found in our state.

First up is our state bird: the northern cardinal. With their bright red feathers, these birds always stick out from others in the Tar Heel State. They live in wooded areas, urban areas such as city parks and swamps, so North Carolinians all across the state often get to enjoy seeing them.

There’s even an old superstition claiming cardinals represent positivity during a troubling time, so many people have associated them with deceased loved ones.

As for more terrestrial animals, the NC state reptile is the eastern box turtle, which I’m sure many of us are familiar with since they can be found all over the state even in maritime forests near the Outer Banks, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

They are the only terrestrial turtle that lives in NC, making them stand out from the sea turtles that lay eggs along our shores.

Speaking of the beach, keep an eye out for a Scotch bonnet–our state seashell–the next time you’re taking a stroll along the seashore.

Or if you prefer the mountains to the beach, our state flower–the flowering dogwood–could liven up a walk through the woods on a nice spring day.

Either way, there’s always something special to see in the Tar Heel State.