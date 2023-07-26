WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old Clayton man died Sunday at Buckhorn Reservoir in Wilson County after he fell off a hydrofoil board, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The man, a father, was out hydrofoiling with his son, a release from the commission said.

Hydrofoiling also called hydrofoil surfing consists of using a boat and a rope to generate speed. The board is similar to a surf or stand-up paddle board, but it is equipped with a wing-like underwater structure (similar to an aerofoil) that lifts the board about the water so that it skims the surface.

The father was on the board being pulled behind the boat around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. Around that time, the NCWRC said the son immediately saw that his father had fallen off the boat. The son then stopped the boat and began to pull in the tow rope. That’s when he found his father unresponsive, floating face down.

He struggled to get his father turned over and was finally able to flag down a boat that came to their aid. 911 was contacted as the man was taken by a good samaritan via boat to the boat ramp, the NCWRC said.

EMS arrived and began treatment but was not able to revive the man. There were no obvious signs of trauma from the board or another vessel.

The medical examiner pronounced the man dead on the scene.