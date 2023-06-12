DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Lucas Livermon’s safe space is on his bike.

“I was always the littlest kid. I was always picked last for everything. I got picked on and bullied a lot. But I wanted to find a sport that I could. I wanted to be an athlete,” he said.

Livermon was 13 years old the first time he hopped on a bike.

“When I was 20, I was the number one ranked semi-pro in the country on the mountain bike,” he said.

Livermon eventually turned pro at 21. However, as his cycling career took off, he says his struggles continued.

Livermon talked about mental health and dealing with that on top of being a pro athlete.

“I got good at just kind of pushing through. Or in a lot of ways almost ignoring what was really happening,” explained Livermon.

His bouts with depression and anxiety came to a head a little over 10 years while living in Winston-Salem. Livermon said he attempted to commit suicide.

“The last thing I remembered when I hit the ground was there we go — it worked. Luckily, thankfully I woke up the next morning and I realized what had happened,” he said.

He said that was his wake-up call to get help. So, he packed his things and moved to the Triangle area.

Eventually, Livermon got married and connected with the cycling community in the area.

However, he knew he wanted to help people who also have similar struggles. It is why for the past several years he rides for seven days straight to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“Every year I try to make it a little bit different. I try to make it a little bit harder on myself. This year, it’s 132 miles every day for seven days. With the exception for a couple of days, all of it was done outside on gravel,” Livermon said.

Livermon even opens up about both his mental health and fundraising journey on social media.

“I don’t get joy over talking about my suicide attempt, but if it can help somebody then it’s absolutely worth it,” he said.

Livermon said the 132 miles represent the 132 people who die by suicide each day.

Instagram documenting journey – Lucas Livermon (@livermon13) | Instagram