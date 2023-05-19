VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A husband and wife face felony child abuse charges after home security footage showed a child ‘being spanked with a wooden paddle’ at a Lincoln County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Orren, 38, was released on a $7,500 secured bond. Silvia Orren, 39, was released on an unsecured bond. The two were charged with one felony count of child abuse involving any serious injury.

Jonathan Orren, Silvia Orren (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they received a report from the Cleveland County DSS on May 12 concerning the abuse of a child at the Orrens’s residence. That child, a six-year-old, was in speech therapy, and a therapist noticed bruising on her bottom.

A social worker then visited the victim’s residence to meet with the parents. That’s where photos of a wooden paddle with holes drilled into it were taken, the report stated.

Authorities say the social worker also viewed security footage at the home, showing the child being spanked.

Detectives followed up at the residence, and the investigation revealed ‘the child had been abused on a number of different occasions.’

Officials advised the six-year-old and her five-year-old brother have been removed from the home and are with relatives out of the state.