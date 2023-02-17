MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina couple is charged with negligent child abuse.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the suspect’s residence on Jan. 4 for a two-year-old in cardiac arrest.

Toxicology reports indicate there were narcotics in the infant’s system causing the medical emergency.

The toddler and mother Anna Mariah Mills, 23, were taken to the hospital.

While at the residence, deputies located Kaali Ahmad Tobe, 24, who appeared to be under the influence.

As deputies were speaking with him, he assaulted a detective and attempted to run from the house.

Tobe was immediately placed under arrest and taken to the magistrate’s office where he experienced a medical emergency.

As the detectives were attempting to assist Tobe, he again assaulted the same detective, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tobe was charged with the following:

assault on a government official

resisting public officer

felony assault by strangulation

felony possession with intent to manufacture

sell or deliver scheduled II controlled substance

felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury

child abuse and felony attempt to escape from county confinement

Tobe was issued a $130,000 bond.

Mills was charged with felony negligent child abuse-severe bodily injury and child abuse.

She was issued a $75,000 bond.