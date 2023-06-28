KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)– Lenoir County SPCA’s Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin, is creating a new program for those in addiction recovery.

She said that the idea came from her own experience as a recovering alcoholic. The program is titled P.A.W.S for Paws (Post Acute Withdrawl Syndrome) and Jarmin hopes it creates a healing environment for people and the dogs at the shelter.

The plan is to allow recovering addicts and alcoholics a chance at connection through walking dogs together. They’ll be walking in small groups or pairs.

“Working with the dogs has done a lot for my mental health and my sobriety. And I think it could help other people too,” said Jarmin.

She also sees it as an opportunity for the shelter to give back to the community.

“The community does so much for us and we aren’t in a position to do a lot of things for the community. But this is something we can do,” said Jarmin.

When the meetings begin, groups will gather on Sunday afternoons while no other visitors are there at the shelter. Volunteer forms will be required but Jarmin will be the one to take care of handling those in order to ensure anonymity.

She said she is hoping to begin the gatherings a month from now.