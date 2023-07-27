WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The former Anson County Chamber of Commerce president has been arrested for committing embezzlement, including allegedly writing fraudulent checks, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, the State Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested Shelby Emrich on 29 counts of embezzlement. She reportedly turned herself in at the Anson County Jail.

In March, Wadesboro Police Chief T. L. Spencer requested the SBI investigate allegations of embezzlement. These alleged fraudulent transactions included unauthorized use of a Chamber debit card and using fraudulent checks to withdraw cash from the organization’s accounts for personal use.

Emrich, 47, was issued a $29,000 secured bond.

Once the investigation started, she was removed from her position as Chamber president and CEO. The SBI said in April the charges could stretch back several years.

Emrich was appointed by the county in March as a member of the Centralina Economic Development District Board of Directors.