SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A second session involving law enforcement agencies and active-shooter training on a ferry will take place on Monday.

Hyde County Government reported an active-shooting training session will take place at the Swan Quarter Ferry Terminal on Monday from noon-3 p.m. It will involve the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, ALE, Marine Patrol, NC Wildlife, NC State Highway Patrol and the US Coast Guard will be among those participating in the training.

State, federal and local law enforcement agencies conducted similar training on Oct. 26 on how to respond effectively to an emergency aboard a state ferry in Cherry Branch in Craven County.