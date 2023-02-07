RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham business has made the list as one of the top coffee shops in the U.S., according to a digital travel magazine.

Trips To Discover included Cocoa Cinnamon as one of the “The 25 Best Coffee Shops in the U.S.”

The magazine described the Durham shop as:

“Latina co-owned and inspired by coffee from around the world, Cocoa Cinnamon is a top choice for coffee that makes you think rather than just sip. It’s independently owned and names its roasts and drinks after places that inspire wonder, have cultural significance, and after people and places that it loves.”

In response to the ranking, the owners, Areli Barrera Grodski and her husband and partner, Leon Grodski Barrera, said:

“Having just celebrated 10 years and experiencing all the perspective that comes with that, being celebrated at this moment feels extra special. Our community, near and far, has supported Cocoa Cinnamon and our roastery Little Waves Coffee Roasters so hard in the last three years that we were able to keep all of our team safely and fully employed without ever closing. We’re moving into 2023 with the mantra Breathe, Reset, Bloom. Every bit of good news is part of that!”

Cocoa Cinnamon has three locations in Durham. The Little Waves roastery is at the 2013 Chapel Hill Road location.

Grodski-Barrera told CBS 17 that in 2022, they shipped coffee to 2,080 zip codes in all 50 states. The coffee shops’ team has more than 35 members and three-quarters of them are women representing more than eight languages.

Areli Barrera Grodski analyzing a sample roast just outside the Little Waves roastery. (Courtesy of Leon Grodski Barrera)