BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tar Heel State is home to the best boutique hotel in the country, according to readers of one website.

USA Today’s 10best recently released its list of the top boutique hotels in the country, as voted by their readers.

Beaufort Hotel NC, located on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, took the No. 1 spot for 2023.

“Walking tours, bird-watching and scuba diving are among the many adventure to choose from at Beaufort Hotel,” reads the entry on the 10best website. “Sustainability practices and accommodations are greatly admired by guests during their stay, as well as rooms with waterfront views.”

While the coastal retreat in Beaufort claimed the top spot, it’s not the only North Carolina hotel on the list.

The Everett Hotel, on the other side of the state in Bryson City, came in at No. 3.

“The Everett Hotel allows you to become as integrated in the local downtown scene or as exclusively sequestered from it as you wish,” the site says. “Retreat to its guests-only rooftop or modern Southern-fare bistro and find luxury in one of 10 suites designed for comfort and convenience.”

A grand Winston-Salem property, The Graylyn Estate, rounds out the list’s top five hotels.

“At the Graylyn Estate, butlers are available around the clock to ensure that guest needs are always attended to,” reads the entry for the No. 5 boutique hotel. “Winston-Salem’s own version of ‘Downton Abbey’ treats visitors to this 55-acre historic property like royalty — homemade butterscotch cookies and a fishing pond count among the unique pleasures.”

Nominees for the list were submitted by a panel of experts, then narrowed down by 10best editors. The final set of nominees were then voted on by the public as part of the Readers’ Choice Awards.