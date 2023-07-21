GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Gastonia high school coach accused of having sex with a student has been suspended from his current coaching position with the University of Mount Olive in eastern North Carolina due to the ongoing investigation, the school confirmed with Queen City News on Thursday.

“The University of Mount Olive has recently been made aware of allegations against Coach Chandler Caldwell. Caldwell is being placed on administrative leave effective immediately,” the university said in a written statement to Queen City News.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page confirmed with Queen City News that Caldwell was charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.

Caldwell was previously a cross country and track head coach at Gastonia’s Forestview High School. He was tabbed as the University of Mount Olive’s cross-country coach in April of this year, according to the school’s athletics department.

On March 8, the District Attorney’s Office sent a formal request to the Attorney General’s Office to review the Gaston County Police Department’s findings concerning Caldwell.

“Caldwell is the son of the Hon. Jesse Caldwell III, former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, and the younger brother of the Hon. Jesse Caldwell IV, former Superior Court Judge, both of Gaston County,” Page wrote in his letter to the Attorney General’s Office.

In the letter, Page stated, “As you might expect, the Caldwell family is well known within the Gaston County community and bar, and both judges Caldwell have worked extensively with the District Attorney’s Office over the years as judges and before that, as defense attorneys. To avoid any appearance of impropriety and to maintain the public trust in our judicial system, I believe it is best to transfer the review, and if charged, prosecution of this case to the Attorney General’s Office.”

According to Gaston County Schools Spokesperson Todd Hagans, the school hired Caldwell on Sept. 1, 2016. He was a non-faculty coach from the fall of 2016 to the spring 2019 season. He earned a coach’s stipend during that time.