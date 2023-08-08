GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may beg to differ, but Greensboro is considered the most economical of America’s 100 largest cities for owning a pet.

That was the finding of WalletHub, the financial advice site, which ranked cities nationally as the best places to own pets. Greensboro was No. 57 on that list – a few spots above Winston-Salem (No. 62) – but in the metric for “Pet Budget,” one of three categories used to analyze the cities, GSO was numero uno.

Oscar was a recent Pet of the Week in Greensboro. (WGHP)

Greensboro and Winston-Salem were second and third among cities in North Carolina. Raleigh came in at No. 8 overall – and was third on that cost list – and Charlotte was No. 67 overall. All four were among the top 35 for cost. Durham was near the bottom (No. 97).

The 10 cities ranked best for owning pets are (in order) Scottsdale, Arizona; Tampa, Florida; St. Petersburg, Florida; Las Vegas; Colorado Springs; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Raleigh; St. Louis and Portland, Oregon.

Ranking below Durham were Santa Ana, California, Dallas and Baltimore.

WalletHub says that nearly 90.5 million households in the U.S. own pets and that in 2022 Americans spent $136.8 billion on those pets, as calculated by the American Pet Products Association. There are some reports that those rates of ownership may be declining.

Cost factors aren’t limited to veterinarian services and typical supplies/food but also include an array of expenses, such as licenses, grooming costs and even pet insurance. Renters often pay pet deposits and additional rent.

How they calculated this

WalletHub evaluated three major topics – Pet Health & Wellness and Outdoor Pet-Friendliness were the others – and used 23 metrics. The data were weighted, and some limited data were adjusted for population to compare on a broader scale. There was a point total assigned, which led to rankings.

For the Pet Budget category, which was worth 25% of the overall score, factors included veterinary care costs, pet-care provider rates and dog insurance premiums.

The cities that ranked best for budget (after Greensboro): Nashville; Raleigh; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Memphis; North Las Vegas, Nevada; Omaha, Nebraska; Wichita, Kansas; and Lexington, Kentucky.

Greensboro’s overall score was hurt because it ranked No. 84 for Pet Wellness (for which Scottsdale was No. 1), which includes the availability of vets, caretakers, trainers, groups, boarding facilities and shelters. It also ranked No. 75 for Outdoor Pet-Friendliness – including weather, dog parks per capita, trails, and dog shows – for which San Francisco ranked best.

Some cost factors

Jeanette O’Quin of Ohio State University (WALLETHUB)

Jeanette O’Quin, a veterinary professor at Ohio State University, said that sometimes consumers don’t realize the variety of expenses that come with owning a pet.

“Learning how much those expenses might be in advance and planning for them can be very helpful,” she told WalletHub. “Owners can save some money each month to cover the unexpected or larger expenses spreading out the cost over time. Rabbits, small rodents, and birds may also be more affordable pets with lower daily care and veterinary expenses.”

She also cautioned those adopting dogs and cats to understand cost variances for those processes. “Also consider what breed you will be getting; some are more likely to have or develop serious health issues than others,” she said.

Jessica Rubin (left) and Jane Shaw of Colorado State University. (WALLETHUB)

Jessica Rubin and Jane Shaw, professors in veterinary medicine at Colorado State University, said that the best cities for pets include “walking trails, leash-free walking options, sidewalks, dog parks, access to swimming, pet-friendly hotels, stores, and restaurants, pet-friendly housing with affordable pet fees, access to good veterinary care, good policing practices, and a well-funded, conscientious humane society.

“Conversely, indicators of a city that is not good for pets and their owners are: heavy traffic, lack of sidewalks, no parks, inadequate or hard-to-find good veterinary care, poor animal policies and/or policing, and an inaccessible humane society.”