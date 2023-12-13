FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven months after entering her retirement days in January, former Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins sent a demand letter to the city.

In the letter, she alleged the city had “created a hostile work environment based on her race and gender.”

According to a settlement announced on Tuesday, that demand letter has resulted in the city’s agreement to pay $200,000.

Of that settlement, $140,000 would go to Hawkins and $60,000 would go to her legal counsel.

The seven-page agreement has been signed by both Hawkins and City Manager Douglas J. Hewell as of Monday.