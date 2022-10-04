KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – With an ever-growing influx of immigrants and humanitarian needs to help them, The Summit Church today is convening a forum to discuss how these issues can be approached beyond the effects of politics.

Organizers are calling the event, a free lunch discussion, “Christian Advocacy People Over Partisanship,” and it will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 4440 High Point Road in Kernersville.

The Summit is a nondenominational Christian church with outlets also in Oak Ridge and Mebane in the Triad. Its goal in today’s session is to address how area churches can help with refugees, the event announcement says.

There were nearly 1,200 Afghan refugees headed to North Carolina last fall after the end of the war caused the mass exodus to flee the Taliban. Greensboro is one of the cities where they were being resettled.

One of them, Ali Hussain Rahmani, has been in the area for about a year and he has described how he had adjusted to life in the U.S. with his wife and small daughter.

“We should know, we should understand, this is the places that should respect together, work together, give hand together,” Rahmani told WGHP.

Today’s session will address persons such as Rahmani. The event is coordinated by World Relief Triad, a branch of the worldwide organization that helps people forced or choosing to leave home because of dangers and political oppression, such as that recent surge of thousands of immigrants from Afghanistan.

Matthew Soerens, World Relief’s U.S. director of church mobilization and advocacy, and Jon Musser, the group’s director of missions in the Triad, will speak at the session. Organizers say Mike Fenley, a field representative from Sen. Richard Burr’s office in Winston-Salem, will attend as well. Cyril Jefferson of the High Point City Council also may participate.

Afghanistan will be specifically addressed, and organizers cite that “the majority of Afghans who resettled in the United States are humanitarian parolees with temporary protection and will face serious legal trouble next year if Congress does not pass legislation offering them a pathway to permanent legal status.”

That’s where the churches step in and attempt to wade through the politics around any immigrant issue and discuss solutions that are, in this case, supported by the Christian faith.

These include helping the refugees find a path to permanent residences and citizenship. The Afghan Adjustment Act was introduced last year in the U.S. House. The U.N. Refugee Agency estimates there are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees worldwide.

There is no fee to attend today’s event, and you can register to do so here.