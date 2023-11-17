SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher at a Christian school in Sanford has been charged with sex offenses involving a student, Sanford police said Thursday.

On Nov. 8, police received a report of misconduct by a teacher at Lee Christian School at 3220 Keller Andrews Road.

Further Investigation into the allegations led police investigators to bring charges against 57-year-old Daniel Jeremy Abraham of Spring Lake.

He is charged with indecent liberties with a student and sexual battery.

Abraham was taken before a Lee County Magistrate where he was placed in the Lee County Jail without bond.

CBS 17 contacted the school and was told it had no comment at this time.