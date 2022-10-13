CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For some, driving a car is not just a way to get around; it’s a way of life.

Collecting and restoring classic cars is not easy, that is why car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars to turn their dream into a gem. A Charlotte-based classic car restorer is getting national attention for appearing on a popular car restoration TV show.

Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004. When you walk into the shop, you’ll find three guys who share a special bond over classic cars. That bond started more than 30 years ago.

There is never a slow day at Street Scenes Automotive.

“Every day is totally different. The vibe here is really laid back, but edgy,” said Shop Foreman, Chad Brian Fink.

You could say the shop is now on the cutting edge of car restoration. Back in 2004, it was just a mobile detail company. Fast forward more than 30 years and entire cars are being restored from top to bottom, by three friends who all met in high school.

“I remember sweeping floors in the shop when I was 11 or 12 years old and just wanted to work my way up and be able to paint one day,” said Owner, Rick Peason.

Many of the classics need much more than a new coat of paint. A build can take a year or longer and cost thousands of dollars. The customer base is far and wide.

“We have had people come from Ohio where they put their vehicle on a truck and brought it down to us, to people who live a mile from here,” said Officer Manager, Rob Reeves.

There is a 1967 Ford Mustang sitting in the shop that was recently restored for a Charlotte pastor. The car may look familiar to some, as the build was featured on “My Dream Car.” The program is a nationally televised show that takes old beaten-up cars and restores them in secret for families.

“It’s huge for us locally to be able to put Charlotte on the map and to reveal this mustang at the Panthers stadium, it was huge. I don’t think we’ve actually seen the effect of it yet,” said Pearson.

The show helped capture the reaction of an incredible transformation. Seeing a car go from dust to distinct is something the guys are used to but say never gets old.

“When you’re building a car for someone and they finally pick it up and they see it and they go up with a white glove inspection over the whole thing and they’re happy and they love it,” said Pearson.

Street Scenes Automotive has been a part of two episodes of “My Dream Car” which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on FOX Business.