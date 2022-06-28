ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a businesswoman has been arrested in separate instances on charges stemming from complaints by elderly customers about her car repair shop.

News outlets report Roanoke Rapids police said Vivian Pompliano is facing three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person.

She was arrested a month ago following a complaint from an elderly woman that her late husband’s car was being held at the shop for minor repairs.

The victim told police that the shop wouldn’t tell her what work was performed on the car and that a storage charge was attached.