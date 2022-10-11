DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers charged with the murder of a woman at a Durham gas station Friday night will remain in jail as the judge waits for more information from police on the shooting.

Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham were arrested and charged with the murder of Karizma Mebane, 21, of Mebane on Saturday.

Mebane was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. on Friday night at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road.

On Monday morning, Reddick and Crawford appeared virtually before Durham County Judge Dave Hall.

The District Attorney’s office asked that no bond be set for Reddick and Crawford. The DA’s office went on to tell Judge Hall they are still waiting for the police reports from Durham Police.

The parents of Reddick and Crawford asked that the two defendants be let out on bond since they did not have any prior convictions.

The father of the two defendants told the judge that they understand the “severity of the case,” and that the family would make sure Reddick and Crawford stayed out of trouble.

The judge decided to not set a bond as the DA’s office is still waiting for more information about the case. Judge Hall set a public hearing date for Reddick and Crawford for October 31.

CBS 17 tried to get more information about the shooting on Monday from Durham Police, but they said they had no new information to release at this time.

On the night of the shooting on Friday, Durham police had roped off the parking lot of the gas station at the interaction of Cheek Road and Hardee Street where there were at least 12 evidence markers.

Police also responded to another scene connected to the shooting about 6 blocks west at the Triangle Auto Wash on Avondale Drive where a car was found there with at least one bullet hole.

Durham police told CBS 17 on Monday so far this year there have been 34 homicides, plus two more that were justifiable. According to data on the police department’s website, at this time last year there were 39 homicides.

Durham Police has told CBS 17 in the past that they are continuing to fight the problem with gun violence in the city with their Crime Area Target Team (CATT), conducting proactive tactics such as traffic stops, knock and talks, and increased patrols in certain high crime areas of the city.