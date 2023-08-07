CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A brother and sister, Chanthavong and Daravone Boulany, of Maiden, won a $100,000 Powerball prize last month and decided to split the winnings, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

They bought the winning $3 Power Play ticket from Hop In on Island Ford Road in Maiden.

The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

They claimed the prize Friday at lottery headquarters.

After splitting the prize, they each received $50,000. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they each took home $35,625.

They both plan to use their share of the winnings to pay for school.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.