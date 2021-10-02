NC board passes policy preventing Critical Race Theory from being taught in classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing Critical Race Theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold nearly $8 million in funding.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Johnston County teachers could be disciplined or fired if they teach that American historical figures weren’t heroes, undermine the U.S. Constitution in lessons or describe racism as a permanent part of American life.

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners was withholding $7.9 million until the school board passed a policy preventing critical race theory from county classrooms.

