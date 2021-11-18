North Carolina biologists remove jug stuck on bear cub’s head

North Carolina biologists remove jug stuck on bear cub's head (Photo: NCWRC)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A bear cub wandering around a North Carolina neighborhood with a jug stuck on its head is running free in the forest again thanks to wildlife biologists and some observant residents.

Wildlife biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission spent two days searching for the bear cub, according to a news release.

The commission said the bear likely got stuck while going through some trash and was wandering around an Asheville neighborhood.

District Biologist Justin McVey says local residents helped wildlife biologists find the bear.

They removed the jug and released the bear cub in a remote area.

