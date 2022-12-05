ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said.

The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which feature the killings of a man and a 17-year-old boy. The billboard from Team Cold Case includes photos of the victims and a number to call to leave tips.

The most recent homicide on the billboard is that of Melito Armstrong, 17, who was killed over the summer.

Armstrong was killed during a shooting at a large party in Whitakers on Aug. 7, officials said.

The call about the deadly shooting was made around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road.

Courtesy: Nash County Sheriffs Office

Deputies say they arrived and discovered a large party was held with about 200 people.

As the party was wrapping up, some sort of altercation took place and shots were fired, according to reports.

Deputies said the shooting happened between two groups that know each other.

The other homicide happened more than five years ago and left 53-year-old Randy Colegrove dead.

Colegrove was found after a report about a “suspicious death” at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2017.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 3500 block of South N.C. 58 near Viverette Road, which is south of Nashville. Colegrove died at the scene from at least one gunshot, deputies said.

Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said that Colegrove once worked at a barber shop and currently lived in the Nashville area.

The area where Colegrove was found was not at his home, Medina said.

The number to call to report tips in either homicide is 252-406-6736.