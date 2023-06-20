RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina House and Senate performed surgery on a bill Tuesday and managed to push through two measures to address transgender youth.

The House took the first step with Senate Bill 631, which had been the Senate’s mirrored version of House Bill 574, the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” aimed at stopping transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. SB 631 had passed along a party-line vote (29-18) on April 20, but the House sent the bill to Health for the consideration of a committee substitute. Therein lies the change.

The Health Committee’s substitute stripped out every detail concerning sports and turned it into a bill that blocks state money and facilities from providing care for transgender treatment for minors, renaming SB 631 the “Minor Gender Trans. Proc./Public Providers” bill. It’s unclear which House members led the changes.

Then, the Senate at its floor session took up HB 574—titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” in a mirror to SB 631—which its committee had adapted to meet the House’s original variation of including college athletes that had separated the competing bills. Senators sent HB 574 back to the House for concurrence, with one slight amendment, on a vote of 31-17, with two members absent.

If either bill reaches the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper, it almost certainly would be vetoed. Republicans, though, have been successful at overriding all vetoes so far – including four more times by the Senate on Tuesday.

Amended HB 574: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act‘

NC Sen. Kevin Corbin (R-Cherokee) (NCGA)

In introducing the bill, Sen. Kevin Corbin (R-Cherokee) pointed out that HB 574 was a companion to the original SB 631, which had been “debated thoroughly several days ago.” He did not mention the dramatic changes that SB 631 had undergone earlier in the day.

He did say that he had added an amendment in committee that addresses that the bill excludes intramural sports and “allows girls to play boys sports.

“This is a very commonsense bill. It’s not against anybody. It simply prevents biological males from playing girls’ sports. That’s what this bill does.”

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) (NCGA)

Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake) (NCGA)

State Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake) in debating the bill wished members “Happy Pride Month,” and she explained why members should be sensitive to the effects of the law. She also pointed out that “transgender women are not biological males.”

State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) said the bill is “unworkable, unwarranted, unfair and unkind.”

He cited the fact there are only two high school athletes in the state that would be affected by the bill, and he cited a comment two years ago by House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), who said, “This bill is a solution in search of a problem. This bill is unwarranted.”

The new version of SB 631: ‘Minor Gender Trans. Proc./Public Providers‘

The altered SB 631 has moved to the House Rules Committee, where it may or may not be considered for debate or amendment. The bill does not show up on a list of bills to be considered on Wednesday, but that could change.

The Rules Committee is the last stop before a floor vote, which could occur on Wednesday or Thursday. The Senate then would have to consider the House substitute for concurrence, meaning the bill could pass without any public discussion.

Now called the “Minor Gender Trans. Proc./Public Providers” bill, SB 631 specifically precludes gender-changing treatments for anyone younger than 17 in a state facility or funded by state money.

The facilities would include the UNC Health Care System or any of its affiliates – think of UNC Rockingham in Eden – any county health department or any facility operated by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

UNC Health told WNCN that it provides age-appropriate, gender-affirming care that does not include surgical procedures for minors.

The banned treatments include hormones and puberty-blocking drugs, a variety of “plasty” surgeries, removal of “non-ambiguous” sex organs, gender reassignment surgery, breast reductions that cause “a physical disorder” and even liposuction and mental health treatment for issues related to gender.

The state funds specifically cited are “to support the administration of any governmental health plan or government-offered insurance policy offering surgical gender transition procedures, puberty-blocking drugs, or cross-sex hormones to a minor. “ But those rules “shall not apply to the State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees.”

Coincidentally, a judge in Arkansas on Tuesday struck down a similar law passed there.

Veto override votes

Cooper on Monday announced he had vetoed Senate Bill 331, the so-called “Consumer Finance Act Amendments,” Senate Bill 329 (“Retail Installment Sales Act Amendments”) and Senate Bill 299 (“Reimburse Late Audit Costs with Sales Tax Rev”).

Chaudhuri argued before the votes that the “governor can and should play a role in lawmaking, because the governor possesses a statewide perspective that none in this chamber has.”

All four votes sent the vetoes back to the House for consideration. After a party-line vote on SB 364, on both SB 299 and SB 329, the votes were 31-17, with one Democrat voting to override and one not voting and two absent. On SB 331, the vote was 30-16, with one Democrat not voting and one excused.