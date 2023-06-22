RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing in middle school, high school and college level girls’ and women’s sports teams now heads to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk after getting its final OK from the state House of Representatives.

HB 574 SCS, titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” was initially written as a mirror to SB 631. SB 631 has since undergone extensive changes, transforming it into the “Minor Gender Trans. Proc./Public Providers” bill, which would ban some transgender care for minors at state facilities.

After the House initially passed HB 574, the Senate made a few tweaks which required the House to vote again. The bill passed Thursday by a vote of 31-17.

Cooper will almost certainly veto the bill. Republicans, though, have been successful at overriding all vetoes so far – including four more times by the Senate on Tuesday.

NC Sen. Kevin Corbin (R-Cherokee)

In introducing the bill Tuesday, Sen. Kevin Corbin (R-Cherokee) said that he had added an amendment in committee that addresses that the bill excludes intramural sports and “allows girls to play boys sports.

“This is a very commonsense bill. It’s not against anybody. It simply prevents biological males from playing girls’ sports. That’s what this bill does.”

State Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake) in debating the bill wished members “Happy Pride Month,” and she explained why members should be sensitive to the effects of the law. She also pointed out that “transgender women are not biological males.”

Sen. Lisa Grafstein (D-Wake)

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake)

State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) said the bill is “unworkable, unwarranted, unfair and unkind.”

He cited the fact there are only two high school athletes in the state that would be affected by the bill, and he cited a comment two years ago by House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), who said, “This bill is a solution in search of a problem. This bill is unwarranted.”